Tidal Wave rolls into Quassy!

A work crew was busy this morning unloading shipping containers at Quassy Amusement & Waterpark in Middlebury, Conn., as the park’s new giant swinging ship, Tidal Wave, arrived from SFB/Visa Group of Italy.

The thrill ride is the sixth attraction from SBF/Visa to be added at Quassy in recent years and will be erected in front of the redemption arcade. The Italian manufacturer is represented in North America by Rides 4 U, Somerville, N.J. This marks the 18th consecutive year the family-owned and operated property has made significant capital improvements. Quassy is now open daily through Labor Day. (Quassy photos)