There’s magic in the air in downtown Wildwood. Real magic at New Jersey’s only Open Air Theater of Magic

You won’t believe your eyes as New Jersey’s first and only Open Air Theater of Magic comes to Downtown Wildwood. Guests who previewed the spectacular new “Belmont Evening of Fun & Magic” show declared it, “The Best Family Show in Wildwood!”

The show stars award-winning Magicians, Al & Sue Belmont, who have headlined aboard cruise ships, at state fairs and at major theme parks across the USA. The show also features guest artists John Bundy and Morgan who have dazzled audiences throughout Europe and Asia.

It’s one-hour of fast moving family fun featuring big TV style illusions, a potpourri of smaller effects, thrilling escapes and the enchanting Circus on a String Marionettes.

The unique outdoor setting is especially appropriate at this difficult time. In addition, seating will be limited to only 33 social groups per show. All families will be seated together, socially distanced 6’ from all other guests. All seats will be disinfected before every show and a hands-free Sanitizing Station will be available for all as they enter.

Belmont is the recent winner of the prestigious Milbourne Christopher “Master of Magic” Award.The Award recognizes magicians for “excellence in the magical arts.” Previous winners include David Copperfield, Penn & Teller, Siegfried & Roy and Harry Blackstone Jr.

Belmont offers mirth, magic and spectacular surprises. With state of the art illusions, live animals, colorful costumes and lots of audience participation with no actual contact, the Belmont Magic Show adds up to fast-moving entertainment for all from 6 to 96! In addition to receiving the Christopher Master’s Award, Belmont’s credits include Performing Arts Centers, the NJ Festival of Ballooning, the famed Florida Strawberry Festival and Northern Quest Casino.

The Belmont show also includes Master Illusionist John Bundy, well known from many appearances on TV Talk Shows; Morgan, the Ultimate Liberated Woman, a real “Houdini in Heels”, named “Escape Artist of the Year” by CW Network’s “World Magic Awards”; and the enchanting Circus on Strings, great fun for all ages, featuring a cast of beautifully hand-crafted marionette entertainers including a Juggler, Unicyclist, Contortionist and Trapeze Artist.

Belmont presents more than tricks. He creates great family entertainment melding illusions, humor, a captivating voice and warm rapport with the audience to create Real Magic. The charismatic conjuror’s shows elicit wonder, a smile and something to tell your friends about! “Belmont’s Evening of Fun & Magic“, will be presented at 7pm and 9pm every Friday, Saturday & Sunday through Labor Day at Downtown Wildwood’s Outdoor Theater of Magic located at 3501 Pacific Avenue, by Byrne Plaza, at the corner of Pacific and Schellenger. Regularly priced at just $ 15 for Kids to age 12, and $ 17 for adults, July features a Grand Opening Discount of $2 per ticket. Tickets are available before each show at the theater. Reservations are highly recommended and can be made by calling (609) 206-5244 or email belmontmagic@verizon.net