The Neon Museum offers new 360 virtual tour

LAS VEGAS — The Neon Museum announces it now offers a 360 Virtual Tour, allowing visitors to “move” freely throughout the Neon Boneyard’s sign collection, exploring more than 130 informational hotspots.

The 360 Virtual Tour launches with an Evening Glow experience as guests tour the museum at night while the signage is illuminated. Once guests enter the museum via the virtual tour, a welcome video provides details and instruction on how to navigate the Neon Boneyard. By clicking the white circles along the museum’s pathways, or by using the arrow keys, guests may freely explore the Boneyard, navigating from sign to sign while enjoying 360-degree vantage points at every stop.

The red, blue and yellow hotspots on the museum signs denote opportunities to learn more, either via pop-up text, photographs or video. By hovering on a red hotspot, guests will open a YouTube video with audio featuring a short Neon Museum Gallery Talk or documentary. Hovering over a blue hotspot allows guests to open a written description that includes either historical information or fun facts. Meanwhile, yellow hotspots allow guests to view historical photos from the museum’s archival collection.

Tour signage highlights include:

The Hard Rock Café Guitar – Guests may watch a 27-minute documentary called “Strings of Neon” about the restoration project and its journey to the Neon Boneyard.

Select artworks from the 2019-2020 exhibition of Lost Vegas: Tim Burton @ The Neon Museum remain in the Boneyard for ongoing exhibition. Guests may read about the history of these signs and fun facts.

The recent relamping of the Stardust letters can be viewed on the virtual tour. Guests may enjoy reading about the history of the sign and why the letters take on a futuristic shape.

“This virtual tour was created with a worldwide audience in mind,” explained Rob McCoy, president and chief executive officer, The Neon Museum. “With travel limited for the foreseeable future, enjoying an immersive visit to The Neon Museum, with all its spectacular sign design and history, makes an entertaining and educational diversion for people of all ages.”

The tour is available for $10 and allows indefinite access to the content via your computer, smartphone or tablet. Guests my purchase the 360 Virtual Tour by clicking here.