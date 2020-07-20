Space Center Houston opens with new safety measures and new experiences

HOUSTON — Today Space Center Houston, the Official Visitor Center of NASA Johnson Space Center, welcomes back guests to a new enhanced guest experience with new safety measures and new exhibits. Registration is also open for the center’s Explorer Camps and Space Center U® education programs.

“We are ready to welcome back everyone to a safe and sanitized environment,” said William T. Harris, president and CEO of the science and space exploration learning center. “We have reopened with limited capacity in center and have increased health and safety measures based on CDC, state and local guidelines to offer a safe and welcoming experience for everyone.”

With health and safety top of mind, Space Center Houston’s educating youth with new Clean Room experiences offered through its Space Center U and Explorer Camp programs this summer. Inspired by NASA missions, the nonprofit offers Clean Room experiences for ages 6-18 to learn how NASA prepares for a mission in an immersive way while maintaining health and safety. Youth will take part in educational activities, tour inspiring Space Center Houston exhibits, watch live presentations and films; and go behind the scenes at NASA Johnson Space Center. Register today at spacecenter.org/education.

Experience the museum and education programs with limited capacity to allow everyone to follow social distancing and sanitation practices. There are top things to know before you go.

All guests, including members, must have a timed admission tickets to enable staggered, capacity-limited guest entry to the museum.

Face coverings are required for employees and guests ages two and older.

Experience new live shows in open spaces; a new “Apollo 13: Failure is not an option” exhibit summarizing the mission as it unfolded; the new permanent outdoor exhibit, a flown SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

A new themed guest journey experience, plus a one-directional flow through galleries.

Ample space allows for social distancing throughout your visit, including the center’s queuing and Zero-G Diner.

Download the free Space Center Houston mobile app to select a new NASA Tram Tour virtual boarding pass to board the tram tour during your visit. The NASA Tram Tour takes guests behind the scenes at NASA Johnson Space Center.

A new concierge at the entrance is ready to support guest entry. For a complete list of the reopening procedures, guests are encouraged to review the center’s Know Before You Go Guide for tips on planning a visit and a list of what to bring and what to not bring.

The center’s 250,000 square-foot facility offers ample space for social distancing with access to get up close to actual spacecraft and hardware used for historic missions. Guests will experience the new permanent outdoor exhibit, a flown SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It is the only Falcon 9 on public display outside of SpaceX’s headquarters and is the same type of rocket that was used in the Demo-2 mission, marking the first time since 2011 that astronauts launched from American soil. Guests can also take a tour of the spacious Independence Plaza exhibit, the only place you can walk inside a shuttle replica mounted on top of the historic shuttle carrier aircraft NASA 905.