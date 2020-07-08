Soaky Mountain Waterpark sets new standard with 17 world-class Proslide water rides

ProSlide Technology Inc., the industry leader in water ride design and manufacturing, has partnered with Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks, to open Soaky Mountain Waterpark. A 50-acre, best-in-class outdoor waterpark in the Smoky Mountain region of Tennessee, this park boasts six custom ProSlide complexes complete with 17 high performing water rides. As the largest standalone U.S. installation of 2020, Soaky Mountain Waterpark is home to the first ProSlide KIDZ WAVE and Avalaunch — the world’s first RocketBLAST water coaster with four FlyingSAUCERs and a spectacular TornadoWAVE finish.

“Soaky Mountain Waterpark has the newest forward-thinking technology in the industry today”, says ProSlide Senior Vice-President of Strategic Accounts Jeff Janovich. “Avalaunch marks the first time our next-generation RocketBLAST technology has been combined with our TornadoWAVE and FlyingSAUCER features. It’s an incredible ride from start to finish! Added to that is the first KIDZ WAVE, the first Triple FlyingSAUCER 45/MAMMOTH® on U.S. soil, and the second Double TornadoWAVE. Soaky Mountain is setting the new standard of water parks and every guest will get to experience the best ProSlide ride mix of 2020. It’s the next generation of what all best in class water parks will be.” Soaky Mountain Waterpark also includes several other signature ProSlide rides such as:

Dueling PIPEline

PIPEline

TORNADO 18

TurboTWISTER + SkyBOX

FreeFALL

RallyRACER

RideHOUSE

Located in Sevierville, in the scenic Smoky Mountain region of Tennessee, the unique location allowed ProSlide’s team of ride designers to leverage the natural topography of the area to develop one-of-a- kind ride paths. “There’s a lot of benefits to building on a mountainside such as ours. You’re able to use the natural elevation of the mountain to create the height of your slide tower”, says Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks COO Joe Eck. “With the site’s unique slopes, we knew ProSlide would be able to create something exceeding our wildest expectations that can only be experienced at Soaky Mountain Waterpark.”

Complementing the ride design and paths on many of the attractions at Soaky Mountain Waterpark are ProSlide’s new innovative in-ride effects. “Being in the mountains, we wanted to enhance the ride experience while using nature as much as possible”, says Melissa Poirier, ProSlide’s Creative Studio Manager. “So, we relied on the abundance of natural sunlight and allowed it to permeate the fiberglass flumes in specific patterns. This targeted sunlight creates the in-ride effects, resulting is an immersive experience for the rider that gives the feeling of heightened speeds and a dazzling feast for the eyes. ”

Soaky Mountain Waterpark marks the third project that ProSlide and Wilderness Resorts and Waterparks have worked on together, having previously partnered for The Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells and Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville. Soaky Mountain Waterpark is expected to attract more than 400,000 visitors to the area a year and will be located across the street from Wilderness at the Smokies.