Reithoffer investing in new equipment

In spite of the pandemic, Reithoffer Shows is making major investments in new rides and equipment. The Orange Unit has taken delivery of The Beast, a spectacular ride which does a 360-degree loop. With a capacity of 16 customers, the ride was built by Technical Park in Italy. It will be transported by two trailers and the action will include the arm going all the way around the ride. Owner Pat Reithoffer says: “This ride is absolutely wild! The kids will love it. Great action with the best light package I’ve ever seen. I can’t wait to get it to the first fair”. Reithoffer has also purchased a Magic Maze Hall of Mirrors and a Kiddie Bumper Boats, sure to please riders of the younger age.