Polin Waterparks: Come meet us at IAAPA Virtual Expo Asia

IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia kicks off in just one week on Tuesday, July 28! This exclusive event will feature new ways to connect global attractions industry professionals digitally, including a virtual trade show floor, education sessions, networking areas and lounges, and on-demand content. As one of the proud sponsors and the exhibitors of this three-day online event, we are excited to meet you there! Mark your calendar for 28th and 30th July!

We’ll kick off the event with opening remarks and live hours of the virtual trade show floor from 2 – 6 p.m. China Standard Time (CST), 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Central European Time (CET) each day. Engage in nine education sessions during the Expo, covering a wide array of topics designed to help you be more successful in your business.

Throughout the Expo, you can visit the virtual trade show floor and see what’s new in the attractions industry, interact with IAAPA leaders during spotlight and coffee chats and catch up with peers in the digital networking lounges, and enjoy trivia and find valuable resources at the IAAPA booth.

Attendees can log-on at any time during the Expo to access on-demand content, connect with us in private meetings, and explore the trade show floor.