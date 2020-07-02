Malahat Sky Walk selects Gateway Ticketing Systems to be their ticketing system partner

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Malahat Sky Walk, a new attraction on Southern Vancouver Island set to open in Spring of 2021, has chosen Gateway Ticketing Systems and their Galaxy Ticketing and Admission Control software.

Malahat Sky Walk will provide amazing views of Southern Vancouver Island from its 2,133 feet (650m) treetop journey which leads you to a gently sloping spiral 131 feet (40m) above the forest floor. But the attraction is not just about the amazing views, as Malahat Sky Walk aims to bring interactive activities for guests to immerse themselves in local Malahat Nation culture, all within an adventurous venue that is comfortably accessible to all guests, including those in wheelchairs or with strollers. The Sky Walk will also boast a shop, café, kid’s playground, and picnic area.

Malahat Sky Walk was referred to Gateway by another recent customer in their region. After an in-depth online demo and extensive decision process, they ultimately chose Gateway Ticketing Systems as their ticketing provider of the future.

The attraction initially plans to launch with Galaxy Ticketing Point-of-Sale, as well as Membership, Order Entry and Upsell modules. Since they are opening with a café and gift shop, they will also be utilizing Galaxy’s Food & Beverage and Retail modules, unifying their other profit centers with their Ticketing POS to drive increased revenue and gain a more comprehensive view of per-cap spending. Malahat Sky Walk has also adopted Galaxy Admission control so they can efficiently and securely validate tickets and memberships, and track their real time capacity with hand-held scanners. They will sell tickets and memberships online through the eGalaxy Web Store.

The Sky Walk also signed up for a yearly subscription to Galaxy’s self-paced learning courses which will walk users through a series of interactive e-learning presentation of configuration options and examples to help them more quickly train on the software in preparation to open.

“We looked at a number of operating systems and we did not find another one that offered such a comprehensive suite of services that touched every facet of our business”, said Ken Bailey, General Manager of Malahat Sky Walk. “We are confident as we grow in the coming years Gateway Ticketing Systems will be there to support our growth.”

“We’re so grateful to welcome Malahat Sky Walk to the Gateway family,” says Peter Wolf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gateway Ticketing Systems. “First and foremost, they are a spectacular attraction with an A+ team that is a pleasure to work with. Their focus on accessibility and learning amidst a gorgeous landscape and breathtaking architecture makes us proud to be selected as their ticketing provider.”

Peter continues: “We are also particularly proud that Malahat Sky Walk was referred to us by one of our current customers. And that despite the coronavirus pandemic, they felt comfortable moving forward with purchasing and implementing our Galaxy product suite right now.”

Malahat Sky Walk plans to open and go live with Galaxy in March, 2021.