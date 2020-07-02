Kings Island Amusement Park debuts Orion, the seventh giga coaster in the world
By News Release | July 2, 2020
Today, Kings Island debuted Orion, its newest coaster. Joining the world-class line-up of coasters at the park is Orion, one of only seven giga coasters in the world, a class of coasters having a height or drop of 300-399 ft.
Orion plunges riders down an exhilarating 300-foot drop before sending them on a high-speed journey over seven more hills at speeds of up to 91 mph. Racing along 5,321 feet of track; it is Kings Island’s tallest, fastest and longest steel coaster.
Along with the introduction of Orion, the park welcomes guests back to the park for a later than expected 2020 opening. The amusement park has put stringent health, safety and hygiene protocols in place to allow a safe opening that align with CDC recommendations and have been shaped by information from company and industry health and safety experts. Download the Welcoming You Back Guide here.
The park opens daily for Season Passholders with a reservation on Thursday, July 2, and to everyone on Sunday, July 12. Reservations are available on the park’s website, www.visitkingsisland.com.