Kings Island Amusement Park debuts Orion, the seventh giga coaster in the world

Today, Kings Island debuted Orion, its newest coaster. Joining the world-class line-up of coasters at the park is Orion, one of only seven giga coasters in the world, a class of coasters having a height or drop of 300-399 ft.​​

​​Orion plunges riders down an exhilarating 300-foot drop before sending them on a high-speed journey over seven more hills at speeds of up to 91 mph. Racing along 5,321 feet of track; it is Kings Island’s tallest, fastest and longest steel coaster.​​

​​Along with the introduction of Orion, the park welcomes guests back to the park for a later than expected 2020 opening. The amusement park has put stringent health, safety and hygiene protocols in place to allow a safe opening that align with CDC recommendations and have been shaped by information from company and industry health and safety experts. Download the Welcoming You Back Guide here.​​

​​The park opens daily for Season Passholders with a reservation on Thursday, July 2, and to everyone on Sunday, July 12. Reservations are available on the park’s website, www.visitkingsisland.com.