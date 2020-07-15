Kentucky Kingdom’s new entrance policy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Effective today, Kentucky Kingdom requires all guests entering the park to wear a face covering. If a guest does not have a face covering, the park will be selling CDC approved masks for $1. Once inside the park, face coverings are encouraged but not required provided guests maintain proper social distancing.

In addition, the park is also implementing several new protocols over and above the park’s approved COVID-19 Preparedness Plan. These include:

Reducing the park’s maximum occupancy by 25% below the park’s state approved plan.

Face coverings are required when entering indoor restaurants and retail shops.

Increasing the square footage per person in Hurricane Bay pools to 60 square feet, a 20% increase over the state’s Healthy at Work requirement of 50 square feet per person.

Team members who monitor social distancing in the pools will now use portable PA systems to alert guests to maintain 6’ of distance between parties.

Increasing the number of Public Safety Officers in the park. These officers will also use portable PA systems to reinforce social distancing at queue lines and throughout the park.

Lesly Birkner, Vice President of Operations says, “Our team at Kentucky Kingdom strives to provide a safe and healthy environment for all our team members and guests. We will continue to upgrade our procedures as necessary in order to deliver a safe and healthy experience for all.”