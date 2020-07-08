Gateway Ticketing launches Blueshift: a simple online store for attractions to easily sell timed and capacity tickets

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa. — Gateway Ticketing Systems, the world leader in ticketing, admission control, revenue generation and expert consulting for the attractions industry, has launched Blueshift: a simple online web store that enables attractions to quickly and easily sell timed and capacity managed tickets so they can control the flow of guests in and out of their venue.

Blueshift online store is innovative in its simplicity and how it directly addresses the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges now faced by venues and attractions that need to reopen with online sales and strictly manage the number of guests in their venue.

Says Michael Andre, President and CEO of Gateway: “Many venues in our industry don’t sell tickets online, or they already do, but they’ve never had the need to capacity manage their location. Additionally, they may not have the personnel or financial resources to manage such a system. Blueshift online store is for them. We’ve developed a simple online store that can manage the absolute ticketing necessities for an attraction in a post-COVID world. Online sales can be up-and-running in a short period of time. No expertise is needed, nor the adoption of any software.”

Venues are able to manage capacity based on the needs and restrictions of their space and municipality. For example, they can set a limit to the number of guests that can enter on any given day, half day, hour, etc. They can also stagger entries, allowing the sale of a certain amount of tickets every quarter hour for example.

Once a guest purchases their ticket online, they automatically receive a confirmation email with a mobile optimized ticket. The venue can access two auto-generated daily reports: the first shows daily sales, the second shows the guest list for that day. When their guests arrive, gate attendants can cross-reference the visitor’s ticket against the daily guest list report.

“And here’s one of the truly unique aspects of Blueshift,” says Peter Wolf, Director of Sales and Marketing at Gateway Ticketing Systems. “Gateway manages the entire process for you. You work with our representative and complete an intentionally designed questionnaire, we configure and stand-up your store and ticket-types without additional work or expertise needed on your end. Plus, Blueshift was built from the ground up specifically for attractions by people who have worked at attractions. You benefit from our 32 years of experience handling ticketing for the industry.”

The Blueshift online store can be branded with the venue’s logo and a simple color scheme, as can the automatically delivered e-tickets. Attractions use their own merchant or PayPal account to collect their funds. Gateway also offers a set amount of hours per month that the venue can use to work with their support team to ask any questions, work through any challenges, or make changes to their store.

“We realize there’s a need in the industry for a reliable and affordable online store to sell tickets with only the features and functions attractions need, and nothing else,” concludes Michael Andre. “Blueshift will help venues transition into our industry’s new normal and tackle the challenges ahead of them in a profitable and sustainable way.”

To learn more about how Blueshift™online store can help change the way you sell tickets, and to request a demo of the online store, go to gatewayticketing.com/blueshift/