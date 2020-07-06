Fairytale Farm reopens Adventure Playground and restarts animal petting

The much-anticipated reopening of the Huff & Puff Adventure Playground on 4th July, with its very own Storybook Castle, Snakes and Ladders Slide, Combine Harvester and Bird’s Nest Swing, comes with new measures in place to ensure that all visitors have space to play while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Fairytale Farm’s Enchanted Walk and Animal Area reopened to the public on Saturday 20th June.

All visitors are required to pre-book tickets online via the Fairytale Farm website for capacity management purposes and will then have contactless entry to the Farm.

Nick Laister, owner of Fairytale Farm, said: “We have been eagerly awaiting the announcement from the Government confirming that playgrounds across the country can reopen.

“We have been working hard to put our reopening plans into action, ensuring new rules keep our visitors safe, but also allow them to have plenty of fun! We are delighted to be welcoming back visitors to the Huff & Puff Adventure Playground from Saturday.”

Indoor seating in the Beanstalk Cafe also reopens on Saturday 4th July, as does animal petting and animal feed sales.

Nick Laister adds: “Since our partial reopening on 20th June, we have been delighted with the response we have received from our visitors, who have commented that the measures we have put in place make a visit to Fairytale Farm a safe way to spend a day in the open air. Now that the Farm is fully open, we hope visitors will enjoy what we have to offer, including our brand new Beanstalk attraction with milking cow, all-new Weather Fairy and our newly opened duck pond.”