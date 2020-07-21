Fair Food Drive-Thru kicks off Thursday

Wisconsin State Fair Park officials are thrilled to bring Fairgoers the first of four Fair Food Drive-Thru weekends. The drive-thru, which is part of the State Fair Necessities presented by U.S. Cellular, will open this Thursday at 4 p.m.

What: Fair Food Drive-Thru presented by Bank Five Nine

Date: Thursday, July 23 – Sunday, July 26

Time: Thursday – 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday – 11am – 8pm, Sunday – 11am – 6pm

Where: State Fair Park Enter from Gate 9, located at S. 76th Street and W. Pierce Street

Details: Gates open one hour before the Drive-Thru begins

Get your deep-fried bliss this Thursday through Sunday! The menu will include delicious Fair favorites like Pickle Pizza, Funnel Cakes, Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade, Pretzel-Wrapped Brats and more. For the full menu items and participating vendors click here.

Last call to register for the Virtual Cream Puff 5K benefitting The Wisconsin State Fair Park Foundation. Walk or run the 5K wherever and whenever you would like. Registration closes Monday, July 27. Participants will enjoy prizes including a voucher for a 3-pack of Cream Puffs, a race t-shirt, a 2021 State Fair ticket and “State Fair In-a-Bag” filled with coupons from your favorite Fair restaurants and businesses.

The Fair Food Drive-Thru is all a part of our State Fair Necessities program brining Fairgoers a slice of the Wisconsin State Fair.