Entertainment and leisure tech leaders Picsolve and Pomvom announce merger to form digital powerhouse

LONDON — Picsolve, the leading digital content capture partner for world-class visitor destinations, and Pomvom, the Tel Aviv-based AI tech company, announce they have merged. The merger, which was completed on 19th June, brings together c and its expertise in new market segments including music concerts, festivals and sporting events. This merger follows a number of successful product launches by Picsolve’s innovation and creativity hub, Picsolve Lab, including the Video Engine, Super Selfie and the Experience Wall.

Meanwhile, entertainment and attractions companies from all over the world have been benefiting from Pomvom’s AI image recognition technology, which enables digital distribution of content quickly and simply to users, who upload a selfie and receive content that was captured of them in real time. Bringing these technology innovations together will ensure customers, which include the world’s best attractions, can offer visitors the chance to capture images that would otherwise be impossible to capture themselves and be able to view and purchase their content from a personalised digital album through the attraction’s app, removing the need to queue at kiosks.

Picsolve CEO, David Hockley, commented, “This merger will create a very powerful global player in the entertainment technology sector. We will combine our market knowledge and expertise, our innovative products and solutions and global footprint, with Pomvom’s industry leading technology, proven track record in new market development and dynamic, start-up culture. Together we will create a clear market leader that is capable of supporting our customers as they start to reopen and take advantage of the green shoots of recovery in the market.”

Yehuda Minkovicz, Founder and CEO of Pomvom UK Ltd commented, “Picsolve’s digital transformation ambitions and continuous investment in technological innovation is a major attraction for us. Together with its global reach, we can support many more businesses in the leisure, entertainment and sporting event industries. With our image recognition AI platform, we are perfectly placed to offer customers the ability to boost destination revenues and drive post-visit sales’ channels, while simultaneously arming visitors with engaging digital content that can be shared online.