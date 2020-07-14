Embed joins the fight against COVID-19 with Embed Hygiene Defence product line: powerful non-toxic hygiene protection that’s safe for families

SINGAPORE — Embed, the worldwide leader of the cashless business management systems and solutions for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries has demonstrated its commitment to its customers, partners and the industry’s recovery by joining the fight to eradicate COVID-19 with a new approach to hygiene protection: announcing its range of Hygiene Defence products that are stronger than harsh industrial cleaners without the toxic health risks: killing 99.9% of a broad spectrum of pathogens, including COVID-19 on contact, airborne bacteria, viruses, fungi spores and mould. Plus, it purifies your operation: from airborne defence to all surface areas.

“We know that a new type of customer will emerge from this pandemic and is only going to places they perceive as clean and safe. This is forcing businesses to elevate their sanitation and hygiene with stricter cleaning schedules, resulting in increased frequency of cleaning, that is exposing employees and guests to higher amounts of toxic cleaning fumes (riddled with health hazards) and higher risk of fire for the business owners. Family Entertainment, Attractions and Amusement industries are family-centric businesses, so the cleaning products they use need to be family-friendly with non-toxic chemicals to protect team members and the youngest most-vulnerable of guests, children, but many industrial cleaners on the market today contain harmful chemicals that are damaging to human health, and terrible for the environment.

So, I challenged my team, ‘how can Embed enable the industry to offer their guests ‘SAFE. CLEAN. FUN’?’ We partnered with DZSA and San-Air, based in Australia, to develop products that are stronger than harsh industrial cleaners without the toxicity. Embed Hygiene Defence protection is what our industry most needs now, helping our industry partners to address the new-normal way of life.” said Renee Welsh, Embed CEO.

Independently tested by Eurofins, a TGA licensed laboratory, UNSW and Chemsil Pty Ltd, every Embed Hygiene Defence product is formulated with a proprietary mix of 100% Australian Natural Active ingredients consisting of organic certified biodegradable steam-distilled essential oils. Made-to-last for 4 hours on surface areas (airborne defence 24/7 protection over 30 days), Embed Hygiene Defence product line-up is the absolute game changer, providing the best uncompromised protection to the industry’s employees and guests.

All customers, whether they are current Embed customers or new to Embed, can purchase Embed Hygiene Defence from Embed’s Webstore and will get a free Embed Hygiene Defence Creative Toolkit they can use on social media, an eDM for email marketing, and storefront decals, to communicate the non-toxic safety measures they are taking in their elevated cleaning standards to truly deliver SAFE. CLEAN. FUN. for the entire family in a non-toxic family-friendly environment.

The Coronavirus is serious, so is our response. Our number 1 priority is the safety of our employees, our customer, and our community. Experience the Embed Hygiene Defence Difference today.