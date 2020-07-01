Daytona Lagoon celebrates Independence Day with early-bird special and season pass sale

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Lagoon is offering guests multiple ways to save this 4th of July with an online-only season pass sale as well as an in-park early bird special on Independence Day. Guests who purchase a water park general admission ticket on July 4 before 2 p.m. EST will receive 20 Bonus Arcade Credits for free.

In addition to the early-bird special on July 4, Daytona Lagoon is discounting season passes beginning July 1 through July 3. Guests who purchase 2020 season passes using the promo code FLASHSALE20 will save $10 on each Waterpark or Super Season Pass. With the $10 discount, a waterpark season pass is $74.99.

With more limited choices for summer travel this year, Daytona Lagoon remains a place for families to get away and have fun. Around the country, families are looking for options closer to home. With the park’s new implementation of additional health protocols in compliance with the CDC’s recommendations, Daytona Lagoon is the perfect getaway for residents throughout Florida.

“Since locals are not taking as many vacations nor traveling as much this summer, our waterpark season passes are the answer for a lot of families looking for summer fun,” explains Tyler Currie, general manager of Daytona Lagoon.