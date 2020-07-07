Betson announces promotion of Bob Dipipi to Vice President of Purchasing & Sales

Betson Enterprises announces the promotion of Bob Dipipi to Vice President of Purchasing & Sales. Bob will be responsible for all amusement and vending equipment purchasing, factory relationships and inventory management. Additionally, he will continue to help manage the sales organization and work with key accounts. Bob joined Betson in 1995 and rose through the sales ranks most recently as Director of Sales.

“Bob has worked in the industry for 28 years and Betson, for 25 years,” said Jonathan Betti, Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Betson. “We are excited to see his career evolve to this level and proud that he’s a member of the Betson family.”

“Bob has proven to be a leader who strengthens our deep-rooted relationships with our customers and suppliers,” said Kenneth Traina, Chief Operations Officer for Betson. “He has the ability to further develop our in-house processes to better serve Betson and our Industry. As Bob takes on additional responsibilities, his commitment and approach is his formula for success.”