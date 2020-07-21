August 2020 issue available!
By amusementtoday | July 21, 2020
The August 2020 issue of Amusement Today is available for FREE via Digital Edition and/or downloadable PDF!
- Kings Island welcomes arrival of Orion
- Candymonium opens at Hersheypark
- Eli Bridge wheel is centerpiece of new Scheel’s store
- World’s largest ropes course at Natural Bridge Caverns
- Efteling opens Max & Moritz
- Trans Studio’s Jurassic Island
- Talley Amusements works to rebuild season
- Splashin’ Safari adds Cheetah Chase
- Soaky Mountain Waterpark opens
- Uncertainty from government ban on visa programs
- Embed launches Hygiene Defence product line
…and more!