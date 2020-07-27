Adventure Golf Services introducing new name, logo and website

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Adventure Golf Services is changing its name and will be launching a new website featuring the company’s new logo, new brand promise and new website content.

After more than 35 years in business, Adventure Golf Services is re-naming itself Adventure Golf & Sports. “We felt it was time for our name to reflect the fact that many people refer to us by our initials and we provide many products and services beyond miniature golf,” says Scott Lundmark, president of Adventure Golf & Sports (AGS). “Besides designing, fabricating, installing and constructing permanent and portable miniature golf courses, we do a considerable amount of work installing game and sports courts for shuffleboard, bocce ball, croquet, paddle tennis, pickleball, bimini ring toss and bean bag toss, as well as providing putting greens, golf hitting bays, sports floors and equipment storage benches.”

Along with the new name, the company is introducing a new logo emphasizing its “AGS” initials and featuring the brand promise: Innovative Design ● Ultimate Experience. “The brand promise concisely expresses what we feel sets us apart from many of our competitors,” says Lundmark. “My father, Arne, has been our Chief Designer ever since our company began and it’s a testament to what he and our other designers have been able to achieve. Whether for Amusement Parks, FECs, retail centers, parks, campgrounds, universities, hotels, resorts, active senior living facilities or cruise ships, we always strive to provide an innovative design and deliver the ultimate playing experience.”

The new website for the company boasts easy navigation and categorizes content into five general industry categories that will help visitors find relevant information more quickly. The five general categories are:

Amusement Parks & FECs

Cruise Ship & Riverboats

Hotels & Resorts

Retail Centers & Other Facilities (including universities, active senior living communities, special event companies, etc.)

Cities, Parks & Campgrounds

In addition, the new website features content ranging from their design philosophy to specific information about their entire product portfolio including the popular Modular Advantage® Mini Golf and portable RollOut Mini Golf™, as well as a photo gallery, customer testimonials and other products like “Theme Elements & Obstacles” for miniature golf courses. “Whether someone’s goal is increasing profits or providing a family fun amenity, we’ve got solutions,” says Lundmark.

The company says that although they will be using a new URL for their website, people using their old URL (https://www.AdventureAndFun.com) will automatically be re-directed to the new website for at least the next couple of years.

As part of its new branding, AGS will be announcing two new products this year. The first, called “American Pie™ Mini Golf,” is a kit style retro miniature golf course reminiscent of courses in the 1950s and 60s and will be introduced in July. Also up for introduction is Bamboozle™ Mini Golf, a unique game concept in miniature golf that is not played on nine or 18 holes, but instead creates a unique and entertaining experience in a 14’ x 32’ square foot area.

AGS is a global leader in the design, fabrication and installation of fun, interactive, cost-effective entertainment attractions like Miniature Golf, Pickleball, Shuffleboard, Bocce Ball (Lawn Bowling), Croquet & other recreational courts. Besides concrete-poured installations, AGS has long term experience installing interlocking panel system versions on rooftops, cruise ships, indoor waterparks, and other outdoor applications, such as amusement parks, family entertainment centers, hotels and resorts, and other attractions.

For more information, email info@adventureandfun.com, call (231) 922-8166 or visit the new website: www.AGSGolfAndSports.com.