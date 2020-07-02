A&A Global Industries announces asset purchase of HMS Monaco

BALTIMORE, Md. — A&A Global Industries, a leader in redemption, amusement and vending industries’ products, announced today it has completed an asset purchase of HMS Monaco a Jersey City, New Jersey based company specializing in plush and redemption merchandise.

HMS Monaco’s well-known product line and founder Ira Erstling joins the A&A Global family effective immediately as HMS Division Manager assisting with product development, sales and purchasing.

“The timing is perfect to join A&A’s powerful team,” said Ira Erstling, founder of HMS Monaco. “As part of A&A, we can expand our product lines and services to HMS customers – as well as the other way around. This is not the end of HMS – just the launching pad of a new and exciting future,” Erstling added.

Over the next few weeks, HMS’ inventory will be transferred to A&A’s Baltimore headquarters. “Because we are so close to Baltimore, the transfer will not affect our customers, as we can ship from Baltimore as soon as the product arrives. The technology and operation that A&A has is very impressive and that will expedite the process,” Erstling said.

“The natural synergies between our companies makes for a deal that is a win-win for all A&A’s and HMS’ customers. The opportunity for us all is amazing,” said Brian Kovens, A&A Global’s Co-President. “We are enthusiastic to have Ira join our team. He built an incredible company and know that he will bring those skills to A&A.” Kovens added.