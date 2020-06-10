Worlds of Fun to open June 22, initially to season passholders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Worlds of Fun amusement park is set to open the 2020 Season on June 22 with stringent health, safety and hygiene protocols in place to protect its guests and ambassadors. The park will initially open to Season Passholders exclusively, with daily ticket sales to begin in early July.

Reservations will be required for all guests.

“The safety of our guests and ambassadors has always been and will always be our top priority, and we want them to feel confident that they can enjoy our park in a manner that’s both safe and fun,” said Tony Carovillano, vice president and general manager at Worlds of Fun. “Our new health and safety protocols align with CDC recommendations and have been shaped by information from company and industry health and safety experts, along with our state and local government officials. We are ready to welcome our guests back for some family fun.”

Video and detailed information has been added on Worlds of Fun’s website and app that outlines the new protocols to ensure a safe and clean environment, which include:

A new online reservation system; each guest is required to have a reservation prior to their visit to enable capacity management;

A requirement to complete a pre-visit health screening declaration 24 hours prior to admission;

A touchless temperature screening prior to entering the facility for both guests and ambassadors;

Requirements for all guests, ambassadors and vendors to wear masks as directed by the protocols

Social distancing markers throughout the park, including ride queue lines;

Limited guest/ambassador contact;

Enhanced cleaning procedures, including additional deep cleaning and sanitization of restrooms, dining facilities and other busy areas;

Additional hand sanitation stations; and

Capacity management throughout the park.

The park will initially open to Season Passholders exclusively, with limited capacity and operating hours.

Worlds of Fun will be sending emails to Passholders, inviting them to begin making reservations. All guests are asked to download Worlds of Fun’s free mobile app to make a reservations and facilitate their park visit. 2020 Season Passes have been extended through 2021. An opening date for Oceans of Fun waterpark has yet to be determined.