Virtuix reports encouraging data from reopened entertainment venues

Virtuix, creator of the “Omni Arena” virtual reality esports attraction, has shared encouraging usage data from entertainment venues that have recently reopened.

12 of 26 Omni Arena locations have reopened the attraction to the public. Since reopening, gameplay sessions each week have increased 120% on average. At most venues, the biggest uptick occurs in the second week.

At venues that have reopened for three or more weeks, gameplay sessions on Omni Arena have recovered to 95% of pre-lockdown levels.

Overall, Omni Arena revenues are averaging $2,400 per week, about 70% of pre-lockdown levels.

“We have not seen hesitation by guests to play virtual reality again,” said Kai Evans, owner of Adventure Park in Lubbock, Texas. “Guests are comfortable as long as you keep everything clean. Omni Arena is doing really well for us. It drives traffic and sales.”

“We’re all climbing out of a dark hole,” said Jan Goetgeluk, founder and CEO of Virtuix. “The data is encouraging and shows that all is not lost. Together as an industry, can get past this setback.”

Virtuix wants to do its part to get the industry moving again, Goetgeluk noted. Virtuix is offering special discounts on Omni Arena until the end of summer.

Omni Arena is a full-body virtual reality attraction for up to four players. Motion platforms inside the attraction enable players to walk and run around inside video games. Guests can compete for top spots on leaderboards and win a share of a $100,000 esports prize pool sponsored by Virtuix and HP.