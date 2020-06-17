US Thrillrides begins taking orders for Unicoaster Roulette: the game you can ride!

ORLANDO, Fla. — The COVID-19 crisis has crippled the thrill ride industry, changed the rules, and delayed the release of several big-name projects. But longtime innovator Bill Kitchen knows when it’s time to make a comeback. US Thrillrides has been hard at work fine-tuning the hugely successful Unicoaster concept into the next must-have for every entertainment venue.

Unicoaster Roulette combines the successfully tried and tested concepts seen in places like the Mall of America (Nickelodeon’s Brain Surge) and the American Dream (Jimmy Neutron’s Atom Smasher) with the anticipation of being the next big winner – while you ride. This winning combination and small footprint allow Unicoaster Roulette to fit perfectly into any entertainment venue, from family fun centers, to major theme parks, and now even as centerpiece attractions in casinos!

With social-distancing emerging as a prevalent concept worldwide, entertainment venues are being forced to recalibrate how they serve customers. When it comes to thrill rides this means combining the challenge of keeping riders as separated as possible, with the ability to quickly disinfect surfaces and get people moving again! With this in mind the Unicoaster Roulette has been further renovated with shields behind each seat to help protect patrons from airborne hazards.

Unicoaster Roulette delivers the thrills of a rollercoaster experience with minimal height and footprint. With the added appeal of a winner with every ride, repeat riders are common and venues can tailor the prize to fit their needs. Casinos can even offer cash jackpots, making Unicoaster Roulette a centerpiece ride and powerful icon, all in one.

Check out the new Unicoaster Roulette promo video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OYFRZmTyEfg