The Complex – Sports & Entertainment Park ready to open in Buford, Ga.

“The Complex – Sports & Entertainment” combines the best elements of entertainment and sports together to provide its guests with digitally and physically integrated entertainment activities that center around sports from around the world. Within The Complex, guests can enjoy the extensive assortment of sports and other physically engaging activities accompanied by an outstanding food and drink selection inspired by cultures around the world and locally sourced offerings. By providing a highly customizable experience in a dynamic and fun setting, The Complex appeals to a wide audience who desire entertainment and/or enjoy sports. The first park at Mall of Georgia is ready to open to public on June 26, 2020, addressed at 3230 Woodward Crossing Blvd, Buford, GA 30519 with social distancing in place. Mandatory masks for staff & guests, temperature checks, contactless entry and contactless payment for activities and food are some of the key measures that are implemented.

The Complex incorporates the newest Digital technology and equipment with the traditional physical activities of sports to bring on an experience unlike any other. The Complex offers over 30+ different sports games and activities all under one roof. Basketball, Archery, Lifesize Pool, Baseball, AR Dodgeball, Bike Racing, Soccer, Cricket, Football, Skiing, Snowboarding, Boxing and more can be experienced at The Complex.

The games leverage leading-edge technology in motion and trajectory tracking. Superior digital activities are enabled using precision IR, 3D and laser cameras. With the incorporation of RFID technology and the Parafait Venue Management Solutions from Semnox, The Complex will have one comprehensive payment, access control and Gamification platform that will allow the guests to enjoy the experience that much more.

Semnox’s RFID tap-to-play debit card system, Wristband dispensing self-service kiosk, Food & Beverage solution, along with Parafait cloud-based management and reporting are implemented at The Complex. Also, a first in the industry is the use of the Parafait API framework for integration with the sports simulators and games to encourage repeat play.

According to Ryan Kim, The Complex’s CEO “You will experience the same excitement of various sports under one roof with an unique atmosphere for the first time ever at The Complex – Sports & Entertainment. We are committed to continuous development, updating, and evolving of various sports activities. ”

“Ryan and team have created a totally unique game changing Entertainment concept at The Complex and we are fortunate to be able to participate as a technology solutions partner.” said Bepin Jose, President of Semnox Americas.