Successful start of the 2020 season: Movie Park Germany draws a positive conclusion after the Whit weekend!

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — The first cinematic adventures of the 2020 season are in the can! Friday before the Whit weekend, Move Park Germany has opened its doors again for all movie and amusement park fans and started into the new season. In close cooperation with the local authorities and along the lines of best practices within the amusement and attraction industries, the number 1 family park in Germany prepared intensively to provide a fun, family experience again while ensuring the health and safety of guests and team members. From the official announcement by the state of NRW on 6 May regarding a possible opening of amusement parks, preparations for a safe park operation ran at full speed, starting with the concept development and regular exchange with the health and public order office and the crisis management team of the city of Bottrop, right up to the final implementation of the measures. Looking back on the first few opening days, Movie Park Germany can give a positive summary:

“The health and safety of our guests and team members continue to be our number one priority as we work to welcome guests back to the park “, Managing Director Thorsten Backhaus summarizes the impressions of the last weekend. “A big thank you goes to the city of Bottrop for the constructive cooperation. We would also like to thank health experts and industry colleagues, and last but not least our guests, who behaved very considerately and respectfully and showed understanding for the new measures. The opening weekend was a successful start.”

“Movie Park Germany has thankfully shown a lot of commitment in the preparation of the opening and has put an enormous amount of work into it. The constructive cooperation between the city administration and park management was exemplary. After the opening of the park, the rules that had been established were to be further examined for their practical suitability. It is important to remain consistent and vigilant with the hygiene and clearance rules. I would like to thank everyone at the park once again for their cooperation and understanding”, says Paul Ketzer, First Alderman and Crisis Management Officer of the city of Bottrop.

The set for new cinematic adventures in Germany’s largest movie and amusement park is cleared again. But also, minimum distancing policies, face mask regulations and many other measures which are necessary for a safe park operation apply in Hollywood in Germany. The safety and health of all employees and guests continue to have top priority. “In the ‘new normality’ it is our goal that our guests feel comfortable within the park as usual”, says Thorsten Backhaus. “At the same time, we would like to continue to enable them a carefree day and let them immerse themselves into the world of fun and movies.”

In order to transport its visitors into the world of fun and movies under the current regulations, Movie Park Germany has always remained true to its motto ‘Hollywood in Germany’ while implementing the new measures. Whether floor markings, loudspeaker announcements or the interaction with walking acts such as Marilyn Monroe and Frank Sinatra – everything has been implemented in keeping with the typical DNA of the movie and amusement park. The signs placed at various points in the park have been integrated into the world of movies as a “script for enhanced safety on set” and offer information about behavior in attractions, service facilities, restaurants, or shops.

A further measure that has worked out increasingly well with guests in recent days is the new online reservation system for buying and exchanging tickets. While spontaneous visits to Movie Park Germany were still possible last season, online reservations are currently required in advance to ensure that visitor capacity can be maintained in accordance with official regulations. Every visit to Movie Park Germany must be registered online in advance. This applies to the purchase of a new ticket as well as to already existing tickets or season passes, which the guests need to exchange online into a day-dated ticket.

“We’re happy to report that the first weekend got off to a good start. The feedback from our guests is consistently positive and the measures coexist pretty well with full enjoyment of a movie-like day in the park. We will use the experience gained to further optimize the operational processes. We ask for a little patience for inquiries arriving on our hotline, whether by phone or e-mail. The demand is increased, and inquiries will be handled successively”, Thorsten Backhaus states. Visitors can find more information about Movie Park Germany’s hygiene and infection protection protocol and about buying and exchanging tickets on the official website: www.movieparkgermany.de