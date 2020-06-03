Registration now open for IAAPA Expo 2020 in Orlando, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, today announced registration is now open for IAAPA Expo 2020 in Orlando, Florida, Nov. 16-20, 2020. The resiliency, ingenuity, and creativity of the global attractions industry will be on full display at the Orange County Convention Center as professionals come together to discover new products, services, trends and technology, learn from industry experts and leaders, and make new connections.

“IAAPA Expo is the global attractions industry’s premier event. Now more than ever, moving forward and looking to the future is critical to our industry, and IAAPA Expo is the right place to do just that. After months of stress, challenge, and global uncertainty, we look forward to holding a safe event that will help industry professionals strengthen relationships and make important business decisions to lay the foundation for continued success,” said Hal McEvoy, president and CEO, IAAPA.

Across the trade show floor, attendees will experience what’s new across all lines of business including advances in technology, new rides and experiences, food and beverage, games and attractions, solutions for queue line management, point-of-sale systems, products for new health and safety guidelines, and more. In addition, attendees can take part in the Expo’s education conference program which will feature engaging, thoughtful, and informative sessions. Annual Expo events including Opening Reception, GM and Owners’ Breakfast, Lunch and Learn, IAAPA Celebrates, and the annual charity fundraising events benefiting Give Kids The World Village will also take place throughout the week.

“The health and safety of our attendees, exhibitors, and team remain our top priority,” McEvoy continued. “We are working closely with all of our partners at the Orange County Convention Center, our host hotels, and conference vendors to ensure we present an event that meets all recommended health and safety requirements for our attendees, exhibitors, and team.” IAAPA will follow the latest guidance and recommendations for large groups and meetings from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In addition, the Orange County Convention Center’s Recovery and Resiliency Committee Guidelines adheres to those same guidelines and includes the implementation of physical distancing measures, strict sanitization and cleaning protocols, and hand sanitizing stations.



The conference will take place Nov. 16-19, and the trade show floor will be open Nov. 17-20, 2020. As plans are underway, additional event and speaker details, including additional safety precautions, will be posted to IAAPA.org leading