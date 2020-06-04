Quassy’s ship sets sail

Quassy Amusement & Waterpark’s new Tidal Wave swinging ship is ready to set sail for the United States from the manufacturing facility in Italy. The ride will arrive at the Middlebury lakeside facility in about 10 days as the park prepares to reopen on June 20. SBF/Visa Group, represented in North America by Rides 4 U, Somerville, N.J., built the new attraction and it is shown inside the factory and then being loaded into shipping containers. (Photos courtesy Visa International)