Premier Rides proud to be inaugural sponsor of the first ever IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia

BALTIMORE, Md. — Premier Rides, known best for its cutting-edge attractions, is proud to announce that they are the inaugural sponsor of the first-ever virtual expo by IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry. With travel and large gatherings limited worldwide, IAAPA has found a new way to connect theme park operators, designers and suppliers virtually by introducing IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia.

The show floor will launch virtually July 28-30, and clients can “explore the floor” and conduct business meetings in real time and from the comfort of one’s own…computer!

“Premier is known for its focus on leading-edge technology so it was a natural for us to be the inaugural sponsor of IAAPA’s first virtual trade show,” commented Jim Seay, president of Premier Rides. Seay continued, “I am impressed by IAAPA’s clearly significant effort to quickly pivot and create a business platform to connect its members. While I am very much looking forward to the 2021 IAAPA Expo Asia in Macau, this is a great way to bridge the gap in the meantime. We are very appreciative of IAAPA, and especially Executive Director and Vice President, Asia Pacific Operations June Ko and her team for bringing this event to us.”

Hal McAvoy, CEO of IAAPA noted, “We are appreciative of Premier Rides’s support for the IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia. We have had a tremendous response to the announcement and anticipate an exciting event in July.”

Free to IAAPA members, and available for a registration fee to non-members, this immersive, three-day experience instantly transports participants to the online expo and educational conference at the click of a button. This online event puts buyers on the virtual trade show floor to see all that’s new in the attractions industry.

June Ko, Executive Director and Vice President, Asia Pacific Operations, describes the IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia as “a new, innovative way to connect members and to create an immersive environment where members can learn from industry experts and where buyers can showcase new products.” Ko continued, “IAAPA and its members are extremely passionate and are known for being creative, for being nimble, and for finding new ways to connect and to deliver quality experiences to guests around the globe. This virtual show is an extension of that passion and ability to pivot to find creative applications of technology.”

Through immersive media and live interactions, attendees will discover new products and processes available from top exhibitors and suppliers around the globe. The conference includes education sessions where industry professional can get a front-row seat, ask questions and learn best practices and new trends during live virtual education sessions featuring thought leaders from Asia Pacific and around the globe.

Seay noted, “Premier has always focused on the use of ground-breaking online platforms to provide the highest level of service to our clients. For years we have provided 24-hour live feed technical support to assist in service and troubleshooting efforts. It has become very clear during the past couple of months that the attractions industry has embraced rapidly advancing online technologies, so participating in and supporting the IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia is a natural extension of our current efforts.”

Registration for IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia is now open and can be accessed through the www.iaapa.org website.