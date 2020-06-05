Pirates Voyage resumes operation June 10

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — After several months in port, Pirates Voyage is setting sail again in Pigeon Forge.

The 21,000 square foot arena, adjacent to The Island in Pigeon Forge, is the stage for Crimson and Sapphire pirates to battle on deck, in the water and in the sky above their full-sized pirate ships in a 15-foot-deep indoor lagoon. Spectacular acrobatic competitions, live animals and an original music score by Dolly Parton and Mark Brymer create an immersive adventure experience all while guests enjoy a spectacular four-course pirate feast.

“We are excited to open on June 10 and to get back to entertaining families with this unique show,” Jim Rule, CEO of World Choice Investments, LLC said. “Like our other operations, we will be observing the social distancing guidelines provided by the Tennessee Pledge.”