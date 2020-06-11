Pinstack reopens all locations
By News Release | June 11, 2020
PINSTACK HAS REOPENED ALL LOCATIONS
PINSTACK, the premier entertainment and dining destination in Texas, has officially reopened. Guests can visit and safely enjoy delicious food and beverage at the restaurant along with attractions like the state-of-the-art bowling alley, bumper cars, laser tag arena, LED-lit rock-climbing wall and expansive game room with the latest video games and arcade classics. PINSTACK’s adjusted hours are now Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight.
SAFER TOGETHER
PINSTACK is taking the time to ensure smooth and safe operations for guests during each phase of the reopening, enforcing the following measures viewable at www.pinstackbowl.com/safer-together.
Safety measures:
- Contactless menu or one-time use menus available
- Table seatings adhere to six-feet social distancing requirement
- Tables limited to up to six guests
- Limited attendance and attraction capacity
- Table linens replaced with paper napkins
- Team members self-screen at home for any signs of illness
- Team members undergo temperature checks upon arrival
- Team members wear face coverings at all times
- Team members frequently wash hands and wear gloves, changing at least once every hour
- Enhanced sanitizing stations available for guests
- Restricting bowling lane use to every other lane
- A sanitized selection of bowling balls are provided for each group
- Bowlers leave balls and shoes on lane and team members sanitize between uses
- All guest equipment sanitized after each use
PINSTACK also encourages guests to:
- Stay home if feeling sick or showing symptoms of illness
- Wash or sanitize hands frequently
- Practice social distancing with other guests
- No more than six guests per table
- Protect others by wearing a face covering when not at table
- Sanitize hands after the payment process
ABOUT PINSTACK:PINSTACK is Texas’ first state-of-the-art bowling and active entertainment destination, operated by Entertainment Properties Group, Inc. From VIP bowling experiences to two-story laser tag, bumper cars, LED lit six-lane rock climbing walls, hundreds of interactive games and simulator technology, PINSTACK offers fun for everyone. A chef-inspired restaurant offers an upscale dining experience before or after gaming with modern American classics, a stacked bar and craft cocktails. The “Bowl Bar,” located right next to the bowling lanes, has 24 beers and 12 wines on tap, top-shelf craft cocktails and a full-service gelato bar. PINSTACK is recognized as the first recipient of the Family Entertainment Center of the Year award from the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA), and was awarded “Best Sensory Overload” in D Magazine’s 2018 Best of Big D.