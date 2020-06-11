Pinstack reopens all locations

PINSTACK HAS REOPENED ALL LOCATIONS

PINSTACK, the premier entertainment and dining destination in Texas, has officially reopened. Guests can visit and safely enjoy delicious food and beverage at the restaurant along with attractions like the state-of-the-art bowling alley, bumper cars, laser tag arena, LED-lit rock-climbing wall and expansive game room with the latest video games and arcade classics. PINSTACK’s adjusted hours are now Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 11 a.m. to midnight.

SAFER TOGETHER

PINSTACK is taking the time to ensure smooth and safe operations for guests during each phase of the reopening, enforcing the following measures viewable at www.pinstackbowl.com/safer-together.

Safety measures:

Contactless menu or one-time use menus available

Table seatings adhere to six-feet social distancing requirement

Tables limited to up to six guests

Limited attendance and attraction capacity

Table linens replaced with paper napkins

Team members self-screen at home for any signs of illness

Team members undergo temperature checks upon arrival

Team members wear face coverings at all times

Team members frequently wash hands and wear gloves, changing at least once every hour

Enhanced sanitizing stations available for guests

Restricting bowling lane use to every other lane

A sanitized selection of bowling balls are provided for each group

Bowlers leave balls and shoes on lane and team members sanitize between uses

All guest equipment sanitized after each use

PINSTACK also encourages guests to:

Stay home if feeling sick or showing symptoms of illness

Wash or sanitize hands frequently

Practice social distancing with other guests

No more than six guests per table

Protect others by wearing a face covering when not at table

Sanitize hands after the payment process

ABOUT PINSTACK:PINSTACK is Texas’ first state-of-the-art bowling and active entertainment destination, operated by Entertainment Properties Group, Inc. From VIP bowling experiences to two-story laser tag, bumper cars, LED lit six-lane rock climbing walls, hundreds of interactive games and simulator technology, PINSTACK offers fun for everyone. A chef-inspired restaurant offers an upscale dining experience before or after gaming with modern American classics, a stacked bar and craft cocktails. The “Bowl Bar,” located right next to the bowling lanes, has 24 beers and 12 wines on tap, top-shelf craft cocktails and a full-service gelato bar. PINSTACK is recognized as the first recipient of the Family Entertainment Center of the Year award from the American Amusement Machine Association (AAMA), and was awarded “Best Sensory Overload” in D Magazine’s 2018 Best of Big D.