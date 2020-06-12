PAPA cancels 2020 Summer Meeting at Hersheypark

Dear PAPA Members and Friends,

I hope this letter finds everyone safe a well. Since our last meeting in February, a lot has changed. We are grappling with a pandemic that effects all aspects of our lives. As we navigate the uncertainty of the future, the Board has decided to cancel the 2020 Summer Meeting at Hersheypark this July. Considering Pennsylvania’s condition, we felt this the best decision for everyone’s safety. While I will miss seeing everyone this summer, the Board will be conducting a virtual meeting and will disseminate the minutes to the membership following the meeting.

I appreciate everyone’s understanding and am proud of our organization’s ability to band together in support of one another and our industry as a whole. Please stay safe and continue to plan for a brighter tomorrow.

Sincerely,

Brian W. Gorman

PAPA President