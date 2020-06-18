Official decision on 2020 State Fair of Texas expected by late July with health and safety as top priority

DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas will make an announcement by mid to late July concerning the status of the 2020 Fair. With health and safety as the top priority, the management team and the board of directors have been discussing all potential scenarios since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board of directors, in conjunction with government officials, is expected to decide on whether or not the 2020 State Fair of Texas will occur by mid to late July.

Health and safety for all remains the top priority for the Fair. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Fair has explored ways to host the 2020 Fair safely for everyone – fairgoers, staff, vendors, exhibitors, partners, and our neighbors in South Dallas.

Every day more businesses begin to open, and more information is coming from experts on how businesses can operate and keep customers safe. Over the coming weeks, we will see what that means for large events. Discussions surrounding the 2020 State Fair of Texas and what that may or may not look like continue on a daily basis. If the Fair opens, it will look different from every other year in order to ensure a safe environment. Ways in which this year’s Fair might be different include, but are not limited to: limited daily attendance, pre-purchased tickets by day, health screenings at gates and other health safety precautions throughout the grounds, social distancing measures throughout the grounds, and diversifying entertainment and attractions, including modifying date and time specific events to more free-flowing events. If the Fair is granted approval to open it will implement all preventive measures recommended by the CDC and other relevant health and government agencies.

Planning has continued for the Fair during this pandemic with an optimistic and measured approach because producing an event of this size and scope, that means so much to so many, requires year-round efforts. The State Fair of Texas is committed to doing what is right for the health and wellness of our community-at-large.

The decision will be announced by mid to late July. The 2020 State Fair of Texas is scheduled to run from September 25 through October 18 in historic Fair Park. To stay up to date on the Fair’s official status related to COVID-19, please visit BigTex.com/COVID.