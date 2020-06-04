OABA ALERT: email scam

Several people have contacted the OABA about an email they’ve received from either Greg or Debbie Powers with a request for gift cards, etc. IT IS A SCAM. Please do NOT reply to these emails.

The content is this:

How are you doing today? I need your Assistance, are you available? Can you please handle this for me on behalf of the Association. The Outdoor Amusement Business Association needs some gift cards for donations to Veterans at Hospice and Palliative care units for preventive items from Corona Virus (COVID 19). I have decided to make it a personal duty and I'll be responsible for the reimbursement. Kindly confirm if you can help out. Debbie Powers, Chair Powers Great American Midways Or it may be signed by Greg Chiecko, President

Please alert anyone you know who may have received one of these emails. If you have any questions, please call us or send an email directly to Greg or Debbie at their official email addresses:

Greg – gregc@oaba.org

Debbie – Debbie@powersmidways.com