MK Themed Attractions welcome well-known face from the French attraction industry, Mallorie Levent, to help attractions prepare for the themed experiences ahead.

RINGSTED, Denmark — As theme parks around the world have started to re-open or have finally been able to set a date for opening after the COVID-19 crisis, MK Themed Attractions wants to be as ready as possible to help optimise attractions’ themed experiences and therefore welcome Mallorie LEVENT to their team.

It is no secret that the Danish Theming specialist MK Themed Attractions has grown rapidly the last couple of years, so it was just a matter of time before the company would welcome a well-known face from the attraction industry to their team. When the health crisis grew they did not stop searching for the correct employee, as the theming company has long wanted a strong team to help develop their French speaking market.

Before Mallorie LEVENT from the Northern France joined MK Themed Attractions, she worked for Concepts 1900 who sells French produced Merry Go Round Carousels. Her background from this previous job gives valuable insight and understanding of the French speaking attraction industry that she can utilise in her new job as a chargée d’affaires France/Europe where she will support the sales team at MK Themed Attractions.

The decision to develop the theming company’s French speaking market was based on a thoroughly market analysis and the great collaboration the company has with the French theme parks they already have in their growing portfolio of projects. “We see a great opportunity for our company to expand into the French speaking markets and have been so lucky to get a native French speaking talented colleague on our team, who is motivated to help our clients create spellbinding theming for their various attractions” says Lars Nielsen, Themed Attractions Specialist at MK Themed Attractions.

But who exactly is this French colleague that will help the growing theming company expand further into the French attraction industry? We have asked her to tell a bit about herself: “My name is Mallorie LEVENT, and I enjoy the attraction industry so much, and wanted to take on a new work life adventure, and saw this opportunity at MK Themed Attractions.” She continues, “I love providing smiles around the world and feel the fresh young vibe that surrounds attractions and the experiences they create, so it felt very natural for me to take on the role at MK Themed Attractions.”

Mallorie LEVENT has two kids who inspire her in her daily work “I have two boys who are of great inspiration for me, as I always imagine myself with my kids when I enter a client’s attraction. Through this approach it makes it easy for me to ‘look through my kids eyes’ and see what they would love to experience at the attraction, which helps me give clients advice, inspiration and ideas on how they can enhance their experiences through theming.”

MK Themed Attractions’ new French focused approach means that you will be able to see them at SNELAC (Syndicat National des Espaces de Loisirs, d’Attractions et Culturels) in France on October 5th-7th 2020. “I look very much forward to present MK Themed Attractions at SNELAC in October, where I hope to see many familiar faces, and present the endless theming opportunities that MK Themed Attractions has to offer” says Mallorie LEVENT, chargée d’affaires France/Europe at MK Themed Attractions.