Miami Seaquarium re-opens Saturday, June 20, 2020

MIAMI — The first day of summer will bring a ray of sunshine after a challenging spring: Miami Seaquarium will reopen on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

South Florida’s best aquarium and favorite visitor attraction has spent the past 99 days closed as a precautionary measure, taking the time to implement new cleaning and safety procedures. The experience at Miami Seaquarium will be different from at any point in the park’s 64-year history, as the park delivers an educational and fun, family experience, while ensuring the health and safety of Guests, Animals and Team Members. Miami Seaquarium will build upon its longstanding emphasis on a clean, safe environment with a series of measures following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and best practices within the attractions industry.

“The health and safety of our Guests, Animals and Team Members continues to be our top priority as we prepare to reopen in this new environment,” said General Manager Eric Eimstad. “We thank Miami-Dade County Mayor Gimenez and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau for their support as we prepare to reopen to the public on June 20. We will continue to work with them, and health and industry experts, to ensure best practices and compliance with new health and safety standards.”

The most important elements of Miami Seaquarium new safety measure include:

Limiting Overall Park and Amphitheater Capacity

Pre-Entry Temperature Checks

Requiring Face Coverings and additional Personal Protective Equipment where appropriate

Implementing Operational changes that better allow for Social Distancing

Adding Sanitizing Stations

Enhancing Cleaning and Sanitizing Measures both throughout the day and at night

Educating Guests & Training Team Members on the new and enhanced protocols

The changes will be apparent even before visiting. Miami Seaquarium will limit capacity not only in the park, but in each amphitheater, exhibit, food outlet and common area to ensure compliance with recommended social distancing standards. In order to accomplish this, all Guests will need to purchase an annual pass or date-specific ticket before visiting the park.

Upon arrival at Miami Seaquarium, Guests will find signage reminding all of the importance of social distancing, utilizing markers placed on the ground throughout the park and entrance areas. All Guests and Team Members will be required to have their temperature checked before entering Miami Seaquarium. Any person exhibiting a temperature of 100.4°F or higher (or displaying other symptoms related to COVID-19) will be denied entry.

Face coverings will be required for all Team Members and Guests, except children under three years of age and those with a valid medical condition. Guests will also be permitted to remove their masks while eating. Team Members may also wear additional personal protective equipment, including gloves and face shields, while performing select work activities. Dozens of hand sanitizing stations have been added all around Miami Seaquarium, and thorough cleaning will be conducted at regular intervals throughout the day at high-traffic locations. All of these cleaning and safety measures will be reinforced through instructional signage and additional staff training.

“We will serve our Guests safely and effectively by limiting capacity, verifying all entrants do not have a temperature of 100.4°F or higher and are wearing proper facial coverings, and following the CDC’s recommendations on cleaning, social distancing and sanitizing,” said Eimstad. “We have the space within our 38-acre tropical paradise to effectively distance our visitors and provide the educational and unforgettable experience Miami Seaquarium has been known for over the past six decades.”

Current Annual Pass holders will get the first opportunities to experience Miami Seaquarium, as Thursday and Friday, June 18 & 19 will be reserved for only those most loyal guests. Additional Annual Pass holder “sneak peek” opportunities can be found at www.miamiseaquarium.com/passholderperks

The park will open to the general public on Saturday, June 20. With capacity limited in this initial opening phase, guests will have to pre purchase their tickets via MiamiSeaquarium.com for the day they wish to visit. Given the disruptions and continuing adaptations, certain high-touch attractions will be closed as a precautionary step, including Salty’s Pirate playground and Sharky’s Ropes Course.

For more information on Miami Seaquarium’ plans for reopening, including many new and health and safety measures and how to plan a visit, please go to www.MiamiSeaquarium.com/summer2020.