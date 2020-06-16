Lagotronics Projects announces one of the biggest projects in company history: Kaisa Golden Bay Resort!

VENLO, The Netherlands — Lagotronics Projects has been commissioned to develop, design and realize a very unique and brand-new attraction concept for Kaisa Group Holdings LTD. The development of this first of its kind attraction is conducted in close cooperation with the Kaisa creative team. Kaisa Group Holdings LTD is a large Chinese comprehensive investment group. Kaisa Group has more than 20 enterprises and specialized corporations, over 100 branch companies, over fifteen thousand employees, and total assets of over 271 billion CNY in 2019 (about 35 billion euros).

Kaisa Golden Bay Resort

Kaisa International Resorts Group, a professional group under the umbrella of the Kaisa Group, is currently building a large-scale coastal resort complex combining properties, tourism, residences, business and culture in one place which is suitable for all seasons, all ages and all needs: Kaisa Golden Bay Resort. The project is situated at the northwest coast line of Dapeng Peninsula, Southeast Shenzhen, covering a developed area of about 1.5 million square meters. With various commercial activities including five innovative entertainment pavilions, five luxury resort hotels, three Ecoparks, a theater, a stadium, commercial streets and luxury apartments. The Resort will truly provide a one-stop coastal resort experience, becoming the newest world-class cultural tourism icon of the Guangdong – Hong Kong – Macao Greater Bay Area.

Multi-level Interactive VR Speeder Ride

Lagotronics Projects will create a unique interactive experience on three levels. The story is about an important mission that needs to be executed in three phases. But all phases are connected, and everyone is playing a different part in the same game, so teamwork is key to complete the mission. When guests enter the final part of the attraction they will be surprised by several futuristic themed VR “Speeders” on motion base platforms. Now the mission is completely in their hands…to be continued!



