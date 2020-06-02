Kentucky Kingdom reopens with lower admission prices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Kingdom has lowered its admission prices for the upcoming season. General admission tickets are now $29.95. Season passes, which include free parking and many in-park discounts, are now priced at only $49.95. Season passes and general admission tickets are now available online at kentuckykingdom.com.

Concerning the 15,000 guests who have already purchased their 2020 season passes, Ed Hart, President and CEO said, “We are especially grateful to our loyal season pass holders who have been so patient as we awaited notice from the Governor’s task force on reopening the park. We want to thank these pass holders for their patience by honoring their “early bird” season passes not only for the 2020 season, but for the 2021 season as well.”

Kentucky Kingdom will open on June 29, 2020. Hurricane Bay water park will open shortly thereafter. The park will operate with enhanced sanitizing and cleaning procedures and safety protocols to provide the best possible protection of guests and team members during the current coronavirus crisis. Ed Hart added, “Everyone has a role during these trying times. Kentucky Kingdom’s role is to provide opportunities for summer employment to many high school and college students. Equally important, our role is to bring smiles and safe family fun back into the community. That’s what Kentucky Kingdom and Hurricane Bay is all about.”