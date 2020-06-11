Kennywood, Sandcastle, Idlewild set opening days for summer 2020

WEST MIFFLIN, PA – Western Pennsylvania’s premier places for family fun, Kennywood Park, Sandcastle Waterpark, and Idlewild & SoakZone, are getting ready to welcome guests once again in early July.

Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild will open in phases, starting with a Friends & Family Day on Monday, July 6, followed by several dates exclusively for Season Passholders. The three parks will open to the general public on Saturday, July 11.

The experience at Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild will be different from any other season in their combined 295 years of operation, as each park strives to deliver a fun, family experience while ensuring the health and safety of Guests and Team Members. Each park will build upon their longstanding emphasis on clean, safe environments with a series of measures following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and best practices within the amusement and attractions industries.

“The health and safety of our Guests and Team Members continues to be our top priority as we work to reopen in this new environment,” said Kennywood Assistant General Manager Rob Henninger. “We will continue working in step with local leaders, health experts and our industry colleagues to ensure best practices are in place at Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild.”

The most important elements of the Southwestern Pennsylvania parks’ new safety measures include:

Limiting Capacity

Pre-Entry Temperature Checks

Face Coverings and Personal Protective Equipment

Social Distancing

Adding Sanitizing Stations

Enhancing Cleaning Measures

Educating Guests & Team Members

The changes will be apparent even before visiting America’s Most Thrilling Historic Landmark and its sister parks. Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild will limit capacity not only in the parks, but on each ride, pool, slide, restaurant and building to ensure compliance with recommended social distancing standards. In order to accomplish this, all Guests will need to RSVP for the day they wish to visit, in addition to having a pre-purchased ticket or Season Pass. The parks will only sell tickets and Season Passes online. Walk-up sales will not be available this summer, and all sales by third parties, such as schools and community groups, will be conducted online. The online RSVP systems will be available by Wednesday, June 17.

Upon arrival at each park, Guests will find signage reminding all of the importance of social distancing, utilizing markers placed on the ground throughout the parks, parking lots and entrance areas. All Guests and Team Members will be required to have their temperature checked before entering Kennywood, Sandcastle and Idlewild, with any person exhibiting a temperature at or above 100.4° Fahrenheit (or displaying other symptoms related to COVID-19) denied entry. Face masks will be required for all Team Members and Guests, except children under three years of age. Guests must remove their masks while swimming and on water attractions.

Team Members will also wear additional personal protective equipment, including gloves and face shields, while performing select work activities. Hundreds of sanitizing stations have been added all around the parks, and thorough cleaning will be conducted at regular intervals throughout the day at high-traffic locations. All of these cleaning and safety measures will be reinforced through instructional signage and additional staff training, and visitors will be able to purchase masks and hand sanitizer at retail locations in each park.

“We will serve our Guests safely and effectively by limiting capacity, verifying all entrants do not have a temperature at or above 100.4° F and are wearing proper facial coverings, as we follow the state and CDC recommendations on cleaning, social distancing and sanitizing,” said Idlewild & SoakZone General Manager Brandon Leonatti. “With our parks spread across dozens of acres, we have the space to effectively distance our visitors and provide the good, clean fun we have delivered to families for generations.”

To show appreciation for our patrons’ patience and support, all 2020 Season Passes now include the 2021 Season as well. Season Passholders will get the first opportunities to experience Kennywood, Idlewild & SoakZone and Sandcastle Waterpark this summer, as July 7-10 will be reserved for those most loyal visitors. Given the disruptions and continuing adaptations this summer, some attractions may not be available on each park’s respective opening day, and some may remain closed all this year. Kennywood is open daily through August 25, and open weekends until November 1. Idlewild & SoakZone and Sandcastle are open daily through August 23, with Sandcastle being open on weekends until Labor Day and Idlewild through October 25.

Kennywood, Idlewild and Sandcastle are all also eagerly looking to hire hundreds of Team Members for all departments to help make Southwestern Pennsylvania’s rich amusement park tradition come to life this summer. “We know how important these parks are to the people of this region, and will do what’s needed to keep people safe when visiting us,” said Sandcastle General Manager Tom Radovic. “We thank our guests for their patience and support, and our Team Members for their tireless efforts through these challenging times.”