Just in time for the summer holidays: Movie Park Germany brings back the walking characters of PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star!

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN, Germany — Colorful times are lying ahead in the streets of Movie Park Germany! Just in time for the summer holidays in NRW, Germany’s largest movie and amusement park is bringing back the popular Nickelodeon TV heroes. From 29 June, visitors will once again be able to meet the well-known figures of PAW Patrol, SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star on the streets of Germany’s number one family park.

It is safe to expect a family-friendly adventure: To ensure that all visitors can continue to enjoy a carefree stay in the park and immerse themselves safely in the world of movies, the well-known characters also have to maintain the minimum distance of 1.5 meters during meet and greets with guests. For instance, visitors can meet the Nicktoons and the PAW Patrol on Hollywood Boulevard or in their home, the Nickland, several times during the day and at selected photo points.

“We are happy to welcome the well-known characters back in time for the summer holidays. Especially for many families with children, the popular series heroes are always a visiting highlight,” says Managing Director Thorsten Backhaus. “As before, the safety and health of all guests and employees are our top priority. We have therefore been in close contact with the authorities. In accordance with the appropriate hygiene and infection prevention measures and by maintaining the required minimum distance, we are happy to make meet and greets with our characters possible again”.

The PAW Patrol themed area “Adventure Bay”, in which parents can go on an extensive discovery tour with their children, brings new summer fun. Only a few weeks ago, the new attraction “Skye’s High Flyer” was opened and has taken parents and children on exciting flight missions ever since.

After the great success of the new PAW Patrol themed world last year, Movie Park Germany now offers a total of three family attractions revolving around the successful children’s TV series. This season, Movie Park Germany is again inviting all of its young guests to experience new adventures with the puppy rescue team. During the “PAW Patrol Adventure Tour”, families can take a seat directly in the six vehicles known from the series and go on an exciting mission. “Zuma’s Zoomers” takes guests along on a wild hovercraft ride on the beach of “Adventure Bay”. All PAW Patrol fans will easily recognize the detailed themed area by the 15-meter high command tower, familiar from the series, which is the landmark of the themed world created in spring 2019.

The officially approved hygiene and infection protection protocol has worked well in recent weeks. The feedback from guests has been consistently positive and the measures coexist pretty well with full enjoyment of a movie-like day in the park. As a result and in accordance with the authorities, the volume of visitors will slightly be increased from 29 June.

Sufficient space among the guests will still be ensured. Still, less than half of the normal total capacity of visitors is allowed to spend their day at the park. Enough distance is guaranteed: The open space is equivalent to more than 60 football pitches, so that guests can spread out widely and enjoy a safe stay.

The general safety precautions, such as minimum distance, floor markings and face masks, remain. The latter still applies only in the attractions, queue lines (indoor and outdoor) and in all roofed areas. In the open area of the movie and amusement park, guests can move around freely without face masks and breathe Hollywood air as usual. Due to the spaciousness of Movie Park Germany, it is literally a walk in the park to keep the mandatory minimum distance.

Plenty of time and opportunity for an action-packed summer day is always on hand because with the start of the summer holidays in NRW Germany’s biggest movie and amusement park is also extending its opening hours. From 29 June until 9 August, Movie Park Germany will open its doors continuously from 10 am to 7 pm. In addition, guests can look forward to a sweet innovation in the shop portfolio: The “Sweets & Candy” has received an elaborate redesign in American Diner style in recent months and will be open to all guests again at the beginning of the summer holidays.