Jungle Island to reopen on Thursday, June 25

MIAMI — Ready to play? Jungle Island, Miami’s popular outdoor eco-adventure attraction, will reopen to the public at 10 a.m. this Thursday, June 25 in accordance with CDC recommendations, IAAPA guidelines and Miami-Dade County’s “New Normal” handbook. After being quarantined for over three months, families and guests are invited to connect with nature and wildlife, enjoy fun, educational animal exhibits and shows, play at the new TreeWalk Village, adventure playground and much more.

Plus, Jungle Island is extending a 50% discount on park admission to all healthcare heroes and is offering its much-anticipated ‘Buy a Day, Get 2020’ reopening promotion.

By purchasing general park admission online, guests will be automatically upgraded to a FREE 2020 Pass, which can be redeemed any time this year and provides passholders with unlimited repeat visits to Jungle Island through December 31, 2020.

“We have been here every step of the way for our fans during the coronavirus pandemic and look forward to providing the public with a safe outdoor adventure, as well as showing appreciation to our healthcare heroes,” said Curtis Crider, Jungle Island’s president and managing director.

For the wellbeing of its guests, employees and animals, Jungle Island has implemented a number of new safety measures including, but not limited to: encouraging guests to purchase their tickets and VIP experiences online; reducing daily park and show capacity by 50%; installing six-foot markers and social distancing signs throughout the 18-acre park; regularly disinfecting and cleaning high-touch objects and surfaces including the playgrounds, bathrooms, etc.; placement of hand sanitizing stations throughout the park; and wearing of face masks by park employees and guests with the exception of children under two and individuals who have trouble breathing due to a chronic health condition.

Crider adds, “While we have learned to adapt amid the coronavirus, it has certainly tested our resolve and taught us to be more resilient. Our leadership team has spent the last few months retraining staff, doing a top-to-bottom sanitization of the park, and putting various social distancing measures in place in order to keep everyone safe. We have completely redefined our guest experience, but our guests will still enjoy everything they love so much about Jungle Island and more.”

The ‘Buy a Day, Get 2020’ reopening promotion can be redeemed online through December 31, 2020, but cannot be combined with other offers. General admission tickets are regularly $39.95 per adult, $24.95 per child (3-9 years old), and free for children 2 and under. Healthcare heroes (anyone who currently works at a hospital) must show a valid ID at the time of their ticket purchase to receive a 50% discount on park admission. Ticket prices exclude city fee and taxes. Find the lowest discounts online year-round at www.jungleisland.com.