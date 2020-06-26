July 2020 issue available!

The July 2020 issue of Amusement Today is available for FREE via Digital Edition and/or downloadable PDF!

  • NEAAPA honors Amusement Today
  • Florida’s theme parks begin reopening
  • Arnolds Park’s numerous improvements enhance guest experience
  • Parks start to reopen nationwide
  • Arizona Boardwalk has new name, new attractions
  • Tonga Twister adds heart-pounding attraction to Aquatica
  • WhiteWater supplies new Endless Surf
  • Joyland Park handles shutdown challenges
  • Rulantica’s operations succeed on energy efficiency
  • BactiBlock coating offers protection from bacteria
  • Plexiglass dividers aboard Chance train
     …and more!
