ITPS announces enhanced auditing services to address COVID-19 compliance

In keeping with the rapidly-changing leisure and amusement industry due to the impacts from Covid-19, ITPS, an industry leader in performing on-site Safety and Operations Audits, has enhanced its services to include evaluation of how well an attraction facility and its staff are implementing required compliance standards. In addition to standard auditing of safety practices, operating efficiencies, and quality of guest service offered, the enhanced service by ITPS, known as Audit+, will observe and audit:

Implementation of policies

Compliance to health screenings

Use of contactless systems

Frequency and depth of sanitization

Compliance with distancing

Capacity limitations

Signage for protocols

Training and procedural manuals that address new norms

Guest reaction to and observance of required standards

These enhanced Audits by ITPS will provide the facility management with a wealth of information on which to base future modifications. As impacts from Covid-19 will be felt long after the 2020 season, now is the time for operators to re-establish their new normal so that they can ensure success in 2021 and beyond. An ITPS audit will help establish proper operational execution of procedures in these new and challenging times.