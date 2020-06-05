Industry veteran Mark Cornell joins the Chance Rides team

Chance Rides is pleased to announce that Mark Cornell has joined the Chance Rides Family as Head of Business Development for Zoos, Aquariums, & location based entertainment venues in North America.

Mark has been a leader to notice in the attraction industry for more than 25 years. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of SimEx-Iwerks Entertainment where he created and led the Attractions Development division for over eighteen years. As the Division Head of Attractions, Mark has worked closely with the country’s top zoos, aquariums, hotels & casinos, & entertainment venues to design innovative attractions that generate significant revenue and have incredible guest appeal. He’s the perfect fit for Chance Rides. “Mark will help our customers be even more successful”, stated Dick Chance, Chance Rides CEO.

Ask Mark about getting the “Total Experience!” and how he leverages the power of brands with rides and attractions! Mark shared he is “Excited to bring his experience and passion for attraction design to Chance Rides and looks forward to working with current Chance customers and new prospects. Larry Breitenstein, Chance Ride’s deceased Sales Manager, was a great friend of mine and I am honored to continue his legacy and the great relationships he built working with the nations top zoos, aquariums, and entertainment venues.”

Chance Rides has been manufacturing a diverse product offering of Electric CP Huntington trains, amusement park rides, trams and roller coasters, & observation wheels for over 56 years, with continued family ownership. Their nearly 20 acre site with 310,000 sq. ft under roof is located in the heart of America, in Wichita, KS. Chance Rides employs a dedicated veteran team of skilled workers. Our products serve customers that include large theme parks, small to medium sized amusement parks, FECs, zoos and aquariums, and stand-alone attraction venues. Having manufactured, delivered and installed over 5,000 amusement rides, coasters and people movers, that have exceeded extremely versatile and tailored customer requirements and expectations.