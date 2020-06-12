IAAPA cancels IAAPA Expo Europe 2020 in London

ORLANDO, Fla., — IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, today announced the cancellation of IAAPA Expo Europe 2020 due to the uncertainty surrounding the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The Expo was scheduled to take place 21-24 Sept. in London, United Kingdom, at the ExCeL Exhibition Center. IAAPA will host IAAPA Expo Europe in Barcelona, Spain, in 2021 and is working with the ExCeL Exhibition Center to return to London at a future date.

“As the world works through the unprecedented impacts of COVID-19, IAAPA’s top priority continues to be the health, well-being, and safety of our global members and team,” said Hal McEvoy, president and CEO, IAAPA. “After careful review, and with significant input from members, exhibitors, and our team, the IAAPA Board of Directors decided to cancel IAAPA Expo Europe 2020. We look forward to safely connecting our members in Europe when the time is right.”

“We thank IAAPA Expo Europe exhibitors for their patience and understanding as we worked through this process and reached this decision,” continued McEvoy. “IAAPA remains committed to connecting, serving, and assisting members from around the world during this challenging time.”

“Each year, attractions industry professionals come together at IAAPA Expo Europe to discover new innovations, explore opportunities, and connect with colleagues, and we are disappointed that we are unable to host the Expo this September,” said Jakob Wahl, executive director and vice president, IAAPA EMEA. “The IAAPA EMEA team is now focused on plans for new and exciting in-person events at a later date that will once again connect our community.”

Current contracted IAAPA Expo Europe 2020 exhibitors should contact the IAAPA Global Sales Team at ExhibitSales@IAAPA.org to discuss options related to the cancellation and next steps. IAAPA is moving forward with plans to host IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia , July 28-30, and IAAPA Expo 2020 in Orlando, Florida at the Orange County Convention Center, November 16-20, and registration is now open.