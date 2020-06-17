Gardaland is open again! The first Italian amusement park to re-open, paving the way in the sector and sending a positive message about the return to normality

On Saturday 13 June, Gardaland finally re-opened to launch the new season.

It is the first Italian amusement park to re-open after the lockdown period, paving the way for other businesses in the sector and sending an extremely positive message regarding the economy and return to socialization; in fact, as this difficult period draws to a close, many people wish to return to normality as soon as possible and enjoy moments of carefree fun with their family and friends.

Thus, Gardaland has launched a new phase, a ‘reboot’ in safety mode that is designed to protect all employees of the park and its visitors, while still guaranteeing the fun days that the Park has always offered.

“We are very happy to be back welcoming our visitors. Our motto this year will be Fun with Safety. We are emerging from a period that has been difficult for everyone, but we are sure that we can once again have fun! stated Aldo Maria Vigevani, CEO of Gardaland. “The Park will be a little different, with very specific rules being applied across the entire premises, but the overall ambience will still be of serene enjoyment and relaxation.”

One of the features of this season will be the limited entrance numbers to the Park. “We have set a maximum daily number of around 10,000 people,” explained Mr. Vigevani. “Obviously this will mean a reduction in our usual visitor numbers, but we are feeling positive about this season; in addition, we have recently introduced an online booking service and the initial feedback is very satisfactory. Gardaland remains a safe place to visit, a place for shared emotion where you can have fun with your nearest and dearest.”

The Park has always been a safe place but, after the Covid health crisis, it has been necessary to introduce Health and Safety Guidelines for the Park Re-opening, in order to protect guests and employees.

Gardaland’s objective in developing and introducing these measures remains that of guaranteeing visitors a fun and engaging day at the park: this is why, for example, all the markers used for social distancing (floor stickers, safety barriers, notices) are characterised by strong and bright colours, personalised in perfect Gardaland-style.

The Gardaland Guidelines also include a new online booking system where visitors must specify the date of their visit as part of the limited admission numbers policy, body temperature scanning for guests and employees before entering the park, compulsory wearing of masks for all visitors over the age of 6, and supply of personal protective equipment for employees; regular and ongoing disinfection of common areas and attractions after each ride; the removal of some seats on rides to enable social distancing.

One important innovation that aids social distancing is the use of new technologies such as apps to book the attractions. This allows the use of ‘virtual queueing’, which reduces ‘physical’ waiting time in queues and potential crowding. With the QODA app it is also possible tobook your table at the Park’s restaurants.

Gardaland amazes guests each year and this year is no exception with two new outdoor shows for the 2020 season.

For tiny tots, there is the not-to-be-missed 44 Gatti Rock Show: after conquering TV audiences worldwide with the animated series produced by Rainbow and already a cultural phenomenon, the stars of 44 Cats have come to Gardaland with a bespoke outdoor musical show for families.

The show is staged twice a day at the Arena 44 Gatti, transformed into the Buffycats Clubhouse with all the props from the famous TV garage set. The 15-minute show will entertain adults and let kids go wild to the music of the original TV series hits, followed by a special Meet&Greet session.

As with all the Park entertainment activities, these also take place in complete safety, following the guidelines and with practical, innovative measures to guarantee total serenity for families.

For an all-round experience, it’s also possible to stay in the two 44 Cats-themed bedrooms in Gardaland Hotel.

Meanwhile, in Piazza Ramses, you can watch the show AquaFantasia – Storia di acqua, luci e colori. This spectacular display of dancing fountains is repeated each hour: impressive water jets and arches of colour all moving in time to the captivating and exciting music, giving visitors a thrilling performance.

Almost all outdoor attractions (water-based or not) are open and accessible to visitors. These include the adrenaline-packed Oblivion, Raptor, Blue Tornado, Shaman and many more. Guests of all ages can enjoy Mammut, Fuga da Atlantide, Jungle Rapids, Colorado Boat and many more. For our youngest visitors, three attractions can be visited in Peppa Pig Land, beyond the playground – La Mongolfiera di Peppa Pig (Peppa Pig’s Hot Air Balloon), Il Trenino di Nonno Pig (Grandpa Pig’s Little Train), and L’isola dei Pirati (Pirate Island) – while in Fantasy Kingdom many attractions are open such as DoReMiFarm, Baby Corsaro and Baby Pilota. In the fantastic Kung Fu Panda Academy, don’t miss a ride on the rollercoaster or on the spinning cups of Mr Ping’s Noodle Surprise, while little ones can play on dry land in Prezzemolo Land.

For even more fun, all season passes for 2020 will be extended to be valid also throughout the 2021 season. There are many offers – from €49 upwards – that propose Gardaland fun right up to October 2021.In addition, to reward the loyalty of Gardaland Club members, the exclusive membership service launched last February, the monthly fee will be lowered until December 2020.

Admission to the Park (booked online for a fixed date) will cost € 35 per adult, € 30 reduced price. To purchase tickets or request further information, please visit the website www.gardaland.it.

To round off the package of fun in safety, it is also possible to stay at Gardaland Hotel and Gardaland Adventure Hotel (completely themed). As in the Park, the Safety Guidelines guarantee a stay in total safety thanks to the use of personal protective equipment, disinfection and recommended social distancing. All premises are sanitized with certified products, and a final ozone treatment is performed in each room.

At the themed Tutankhamon Restaurant, the service has been modified to guarantee safe and pleasant dining. You can have breakfast, lunch and dinner only with reservation.

The Gardaland Happy Summer package (bookable online) offers a discount of up to 25% for hotel stays between 1 July and 27 September in one of the two hotels. The package includes hotel accommodation, breakfast and park admission for two consecutive days.