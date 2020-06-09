TURKEY — WhiteWater World, located on the Gold Coast right next to Dreamworld, continues to release new water rides and slides that are suitable for kids of all ages… and those that are kids at heart! Inspired by the big waves and tubes of the Gold Coast surf, the ‘fully sick” slides are the Gold Coast’s first waterpark attractions to be built in five years, boasting the only tower in Australia with six body slides, each offering unique experiences. Guests can now take the plunge across five unique adrenalin experiences which are guaranteed to make a splash. Not only will the slides be exciting to ride but they’ll also provide a unique visual experience as they are decked out with multi-colored natural light effects.

The opening comes at the perfect time as WhiteWater World’s multi-million-dollar makeover wraps up with parkwide refurbishments set to be complete shortly. These improvements include freshly painted slides and attractions to restore them to ‘as new’ condition and other works to make the entire waterpark look brand new. A team of more than 40 local contractors behind the development of Fully 6, including the creator Swimplex-Polin Australia, have been working hard since construction started in July.

Paul Callander, Dreamworld Chief Strategy Officer, said “It was an exciting time for the theme park, which is excited to be launching the new attraction to the public in time for the summer school holidays.”

Murray Booth from Swimplex-Polin Australia added, “It’s great to be a part of a new era here at Dreamworld and WhiteWater World.

“As a waterslide supplier, we are not only doing waterslides; rather, we are able to offer a complete guest experience package,” says Sohret Pakis, Polin Waterparks Director of Marketing and Communications . “We are in a position to offer more to our clients by integrating different parties, products and technologies to benefit them and delight their customers, the park guests.”

As part of a $7-million investment into WhiteWater World, Fully 6 featured six body slides with five unique ‘splashtacular’ experiences and multi-coloured natural light effects. Work is also currently underway on refurbishing the waterpark’s existing slides and attractions, including fresh paint which will restore the slides to ‘as new’ condition. Polin’s attractions fulfill guests’ expectations for sure. The newest of these waterslides is the Fully 6, six individual body slides which offer varying thrill levels.