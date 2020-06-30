FLY LINQ Zipline, Eiffel Tower viewing deck to reopen July 2 for Independence Day weekend

FLY LINQ at The LINQ Promenade, the first and only zipline on the Las Vegas Strip, and the Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck at Paris Las Vegas will reopen with enhanced public health protocols this Thursday, July 2 through Sunday, July 5 for Independence Day weekend. After July Fourth weekend, both attractions are scheduled to operate Fridays through Sundays.

Developed by the team behind High Roller, the world’s tallest observation wheel, FLY LINQ features 10 side-by-side zip lines, capable of simultaneously launching all riders. Guests begin their ride by taking an elevator to the top of the 114-foot-tall launch tower above The LINQ Promenade. After enjoying spectacular views of the Strip during the ascent, guests arrive on the launch deck, where gear-fitting takes place. Guests can fly seated, either forward or backward, as they travel 1,121 feet along the Promenade.

The Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck at Paris Las Vegas features 360-degree city views, with knowledgeable ambassadors on hand to point out various Las Vegas landmarks from the 541-foot-tall tower. A half-scale replica of the iconic Parisian landmark, the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas remains the tallest reproduction of the original in the world.

In addition, the Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas has debuted a new, free light show in honor of the reopening of the resort, which takes place every half hour from dusk to midnight nightly. The new show features synchronized and choreographed twinkling and colored lights including approximately 300 color-washing light fixtures and more than 800 white strobe lights on the tower’s exterior.

FLY LINQ Zipline at The LINQ Promenade and the Eiffel Tower Viewing Deck at Paris Las Vegas will also follow Caesars Entertainment previously announced enhanced health and safety protocols, which build on the Company’s existing plans and practices in these areas. Caesars management is focused on the well-being of team members, guests and the community, and is working to create an environment with enhanced standards of sanitization and physical distancing practices.

Among the enhanced health and safety protocols are more frequent cleaning and sanitization. Caesars has also implemented a health screening program for all employees. Team members are required to wear masks, which will be provided by the Company. Guests will also be provided masks and will be required to wear them while inside Caesars properties. Additionally, both attractions are limiting elevator capacity to four people at a time.

WHEN:

Thursday, July 2 through Sunday, July 5

4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

After July Fourth weekend, hours of operation will be as follows:

Fridays through Sundays

4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

WHERE:

FLY LINQ at The LINQ Promenade

3545 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas, NV 89109