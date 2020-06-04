Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country set opening for June 15

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — After much careful preparation, Dollywood Parks and Resorts start reopening beginning with Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa on June 10. Dollywood Theme Park and Dollywood’s Splash Country Water Park open June 15 and 16 for season pass guests only. Both parks open to the general public on June 17.

“We are excited to get open and to welcome families back to the Great Smoky Mountains. Brighter Days are here!” Dolly Parton said. “We have been blessed to work with some incredible experts at Covenant Health and with the State of Tennessee as we have navigated this extraordinary situation. Their advice and teamwork has provided untold help to make sure we are doing the right thing.”

All operations will adhere to the Tennessee Pledge and state operational restrictions.

“As Dolly said, we are now ready to reopen and get back to the business of ‘Making Memories Worth Repeating’ for our loyal and passionate guests to both our parks and resort,” Craig Ross, Dollywood President said. “The team has faced this challenge head on and they have made numerous operational changes we believe will help with the safety of our guests and hosts as we continue to deal with the coronavirus. Safety is—and always will be—one of our highest priorities.”

Social distancing guidelines will limit the capacity of the parks on a daily basis. As a result, season passholders will be required to reserve the date and time they wish to visit and general admission guests will purchase a date-based ticket to ensure all have a safer, socially-distanced experience. Reservations can be made at Dollywood.com/reservations and on the Dollywood mobile app where a how-to video will demonstrate the process.

Additionally, prior to entering the facilities, hosts and visitors must have a touchless temperature screening and wear a mask. Children under three are not required to wear a mask at any time. Guests will not be required to wear a mask while eating. Masks are not required on all waterpark attractions at Dollywood’s Splash Country or on select coasters and water attractions at Dollywood due to the dynamics of the attractions. Additional information about masks and a video detailing the safety and operational changes at the park are available for review at Dollywood.com/playsafe and on the mobile app.

Dollywood will continue monitoring any changes in the CDC or state guidelines as operations begin and will make the appropriate adjustments to the guest experience.