Custom sanitization stations from Family Entertainment Group

ITASCA, Il. — As Family Entertainment Group (FEG) geared up to re-open its locations, like most businesses, they found it very difficult to source the equipment and supplies needed for disinfecting, sanitizing and meeting required safety measures. That’s when they took matters into their own (sanitized) hands.

Family Entertainment Group constructed free standing hand sanitizing stations to supply to all of their locations. These units included the stand, graphics and all of the equipment necessary to create a beautiful, functional tool to help guests easily comply with hand sanitization requirements.

Family Entertainment Group is now making these available to purchase. They have already been ordered for parks and family entertainment centers around the country.

If you are interested in purchasing these for your location, pricing starts at $250 per piece. Volume discounts are available.

Family Entertainment Group is also selling Liquid Hand Sanitizer starting at $44.99 per gallon. Volume discounts are available.

Hand sanitizer details:

Complies with WHO guidelines for hand sanitizer.

CDC & WHO Compliant Hand Sanitizer

80%+ SDA-40b Alcohol formula

Glycerin added as a moisturizer

If you are interested in purchasing either hand sanitizing stations or liquid hand sanitizer please contact Rich Pankey at Family Entertainment Group. Call (847) 842-6310 ext. 1010 or email FEGgameguy@fegllc.com.