CPSA board of directors approve affiliation with PHTA

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — In an effort to build upon the value it provides the industry and ensure its sustainability, the California Pool and Spa Association (CPSA) Board of Directors voted to affiliate with the Pool & Hot Tub Alliance (PHTA).

“Together, CPSA and PHTA will continue to elevate our industry’s professionalism through best-in-class education, tools and resources,” said PHTA President and CEO Sabeena Hickman, CAE. “Additionally, we will work together to protect the interests of the pool and hot tub industry through an unprecedented network and united advocacy voice in California.”

As part of the affiliation, PHTA will support CPSA’s government relations, meetings, and events; administer the management, accounting and planning for the association; and employ a full-time director dedicated to CPSA. Both parties are working on an agreement that will go into effect on July 1, 2020. “The affiliation with PHTA will provide CPSA with the financial resources necessary to continue our government relations program and enhance our ability to provide professional development and educational opportunities to the California swimming pool & spa industry,” said CPSA Chairman of the Board Jerry Wallace.